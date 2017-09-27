1.5 Million People In Puerto Rico Are Stranded Without Water Right Now

The head of FEMA is saying that Hurricane Maria’s impact on Puerto Rico was at a scale the U.S. had not seen “in a very, very long time, if ever.”

The Department of Defense says that 44% of the island’s 3.4 million people were without potable water Tuesday (September 26) and over 80% of the power grid was affected.

Reports add that only 11 of 69 hospitals had power or generator fuel. Airports in both St. Croix and St. Thomas are open for recovery operations only.

The island was still recovering from the damage inflicted by Hurricane Irma when category four Maria devastated the U.S. commonwealth. Maria was only one mile-per-hour of windspeed away from being measured as category five.

Pitbull and Mark Cuban have reportedly lent their private planes to help. Here’s a list of ways you can help via The Huffington Post:

Global Giving

This massive international crowdfunding community that connects nonprofits and donors is providing emergency supplies like food, water and medicine to hurricane victims in Puerto Rico. All donations to this fund exclusively support hurricane relief and recovery efforts in the Caribbean. You can donate here.

UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Fund, or UNICEF, is providing immediate support to children affected by Hurricane Maria. 90 percent of every dollar spent goes directly to helping kids. You can donate to UNICEF USA here.

United for Puerto Rico

The first lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Rosselló, has teamed up with corporate behemoths like Coca Cola, Walmart and Burger King to help provide aid to hurricane victims. You can donate to this campaign here.

The American Red Cross

The Red Cross is providing aid to both Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The money they raise goes toward delivering relief supplies like water, rice, beans, insect repellant and trash bags. They are also shipping in satellite phones. You can donate to them here.

Unidos: A Relief Fund for Hurricane Maria Victims in Puerto Rico

The Hispanic Federation, along with New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio and U.S. Reps. Nydia Velázquez (D-N.Y.) and Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.), set up this fund. One hundred percent of proceeds will go to hurricane relief and recovery efforts. You can donate to them here.

The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is providing food, shelter and cleaning supplies to victims of Hurricanes Irma and Maria, wherever they may be. You can donate here.

