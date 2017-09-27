News
Home > News

Is ‘Netflix And Fly’ Really The Future?

The streaming service is about to make it way more convenient to stream on the go.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment

US Online Streaming Giant Netflix : Illustration

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty


Last year, Netflix made it easier to binge-watch on the go by letting users download shows straight to their devices. Now, they’re partnering with airlines to make streaming easier both on the ground and in the air.

We don’t know which airlines are participating in the campaign yet, but we do know that the video service is hoping to make their content more accessible worldwide – especially for those who may not have access to a strong wifi connection.

With Amazon and Youtube on their heels in the streaming war, Netflix execs are looking for any and every opportunity to reach a larger audience. Below, Engadget explains the technology that makes it possible:

Mobile encoding uses far less bandwidth than what you get on the desktop. A “DVD quality” stream uses just 250Kbps, for instance. You won’t confuse that with a 4K HDR stream at home, but it’s good enough for a tablet sitting on your tray. And importantly, it won’t clog an aircraft’s WiFi network.

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 14 hours ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 4 days ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 6 days ago
09.21.17
Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And…
 1 week ago
09.19.17
Pharrell Williams Had A Message For Certain White…
 1 week ago
09.19.17
Five Ways to Style Natural Hair
 1 week ago
09.20.17
Kyrie Irving Didn’t Give LeBron James’ ‘Feelings’ A…
 1 week ago
09.19.17
Watch: R. Kelly Accuser Opens Up About Training…
 1 week ago
09.19.17
There’s More To The Story On Charlie Murphy…
 1 week ago
09.19.17
Cincinnati - Looking back
Emotional Testimony in Downtown Cincinnati Crash
 1 week ago
09.18.17
22 Hot Pictures Of Jada Pinkett Smith
 1 week ago
09.18.17
JAY-Z Dedicates “The Story Of O.J.” To Colin…
 2 weeks ago
09.17.17
Here’s How Iggy Azalea Went From Potential Star…
 2 weeks ago
09.17.17
Floyd Mayweather Says ‘Real Men’ Use P*ssy-Grabbing Language
 2 weeks ago
09.17.17
Photos