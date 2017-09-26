Stadium Worker Quits Job Over Buffalo Bills Players Kneeling During National Anthem

Um, what point are you proving exactly, sir?

You don’t have to search far to know that the hottest topic in the country right now is the national anthem protest, specifically as it relates to professional sports. More and more players are taking a stand—and a knee, to join the protest started last year by Colin Kaepernick. Well one man decided that he had enough of players kneeling and quit his job because of it.

Not sure what quitting your job of 30 years is going to do to change the fact that more players are deciding to peacefully protest by kneeling during the national anthem, but alas a former stadium worker did just that. Erich Nikischer apparently thinks that unemployment is much better than having a job because he reportedly quit his job right after the national anthem finished playing after he saw Buffalo Bills players kneeling during a recent game, according to The Grio.

“I waited until the National Anthem ended, I took off my shirt, threw my Bills hat on the ground, walked out,” Erich Nikischer told WGRZ after leaving his job over the national anthem protests.

Nikischer went on to say that he didn’t have a problem with players kneeling before the song, but he couldn’t stand it when they continued to kneel through the song itself. “During the National Anthem…the song that is about our country, our veterans that fight and die for us, it’s just something I feel you shouldn’t disrespect that way,” he said. “I believe people have the right to protest; I just don’t believe that’s the proper venue for it.”

However, Nikischer wasn’t done with his pro anthem comments telling local media that he had no intention of backing down from his decision, as he is still angry over the kneeling protest. After adding that he would miss his co-workers, he said “I will never step foot in the that place again, I will never watch an NFL football game again until this ends.”

Um, ok. Not sure what point he thinks he’s proving or if he even realizes what the kneeling is really about in the first place. Nevertheless, they don’t give out unemployment checks to those who quit their job.

 

