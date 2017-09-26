Rickey Smiley On Why Backlash Against National Anthem Protests Is Disrespectful [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

All of the hubbub around Donald Trump and the national anthem protests in the NFL have lead to a wave of more protests, on both sides. NFL players and owners banned together this week to show solidarity for their fellow athletes and their right to peaceful protest at the games. Meanwhile, right wing folks continued to angrily claim that the protests are “disrespecting the flag.”

But at the end of the day, Rickey Smiley explains, folks who are against the rights of these athletes to protest are simply delivering a slap in the face of them, and especially black and other marginalized people. Click on the audio player to hear him explain more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

