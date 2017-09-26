Gary With Da Tea & Juicy Summon The Prayer Warriors For Wendy Williams [VIDEO]

News broke Monday that Wendy Williams‘ husband of almost 20 years, Kevin Hunter, has been leading a double life with another woman. Gossip tabloids released photos and more from an apparent ongoing look into the couple’s life. When Wendy got onto her show Tuesday morning, however, she squashed the rumors, flashing her wedding ring and saying “you can believe what you want.”

Well, just in case, Gary With Da Tea and Juicy are summoning the prayer warriors. Check out this video for more of what Gary With Da Tea & Juicy had to say in this RSMS Uncut clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

