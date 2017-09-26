The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary With Da Tea & Juicy Summon The Prayer Warriors For Wendy Williams [VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 7 hours ago
Leave a comment

News broke Monday that Wendy Williams‘ husband of almost 20 years, Kevin Hunter, has been leading a double life with another woman. Gossip tabloids released photos and more from an apparent ongoing look into the couple’s life. When Wendy got onto her show Tuesday morning, however, she squashed the rumors, flashing her wedding ring and saying “you can believe what you want.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Well, just in case, Gary With Da Tea and Juicy are summoning the prayer warriors. Check out this video for more of what Gary With Da Tea & Juicy had to say in this RSMS Uncut clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Puts His Own Unique Spin On Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” [VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Explains His Style Choices To Wendy Williams [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Da Brat Tells Wendy Williams Why She Used To Be Afraid Of Her [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Celeb Pics Of The Week 12/27/15 – 1/2/16: Wendy Williams Parties With Diddy & More

11 photos Launch gallery

Celeb Pics Of The Week 12/27/15 – 1/2/16: Wendy Williams Parties With Diddy & More

Continue reading Gary With Da Tea & Juicy Summon The Prayer Warriors For Wendy Williams [VIDEO]

Celeb Pics Of The Week 12/27/15 – 1/2/16: Wendy Williams Parties With Diddy & More

Check out what some of your faves were up to this week!  

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 9 hours ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 4 days ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 5 days ago
09.21.17
Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And…
 1 week ago
09.19.17
Pharrell Williams Had A Message For Certain White…
 1 week ago
09.19.17
Five Ways to Style Natural Hair
 1 week ago
09.20.17
Kyrie Irving Didn’t Give LeBron James’ ‘Feelings’ A…
 1 week ago
09.19.17
Watch: R. Kelly Accuser Opens Up About Training…
 1 week ago
09.19.17
There’s More To The Story On Charlie Murphy…
 1 week ago
09.19.17
Cincinnati - Looking back
Emotional Testimony in Downtown Cincinnati Crash
 1 week ago
09.18.17
22 Hot Pictures Of Jada Pinkett Smith
 1 week ago
09.18.17
JAY-Z Dedicates “The Story Of O.J.” To Colin…
 1 week ago
09.17.17
Here’s How Iggy Azalea Went From Potential Star…
 2 weeks ago
09.17.17
Floyd Mayweather Says ‘Real Men’ Use P*ssy-Grabbing Language
 2 weeks ago
09.17.17
Photos