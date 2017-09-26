Rickey Smiley Asks NFL: “What Are You Kneeling For?” [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

After Donald Trump decided to condemn NFL players who observe their legal right to peaceful protest during the national anthem, NFL owners banded together with their players and found ways to stand- or kneel, rather -in solidarity with those who have been participating in the protest. While at first, this new wave of protests is inspiring, it makes you ask- “wait, what are you kneeling for?”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Before this, Colin Kaepernick was kneeling because of police brutality and the rest of the myriad of examples of inequality in America. Few kneeled with him then, so what are people kneeling for now? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley On Why Backlash Against National Anthem Protests Is Disrespectful [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Speaks About The NFL Protests [VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley & Kids Share Moment Of Understanding About Family & Fatherhood [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]