Why Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Are In Couple’s Counseling [EXCLUSIVE]

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples. In a recent interview, Gabrielle credited couple’s therapy for helping her and Dwyane maintain a healthy, happy marriage of three years. Click on the audio player to hear more on that and other stories in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

