What’s Next For Cardi B Now That She’s Nabbed The #1 Spot? [EXCLUSIVE]

Cardi B made some serious history when her song “Bodak Yellow” hit number one, making her the first female MC to top the charts in 19 years, since Lauryn Hill! Already in the history books and backed by an enthusiastic fanbase, her next move is a crucial one. It’s one thing to nab the top spot, but it’s another thing to keep it. Can she? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

