Black Tony Is On A Mission To Break Up Cardi B & Offset [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 5 hours ago
Black Tony is celebrating the win of Cardi B, who he says is his “next baby mama.” He called up from the studio where he was cutting his very own remix of “Bodak Yellow,” which was about- you guessed it -why he won’t go to work. Then, when Rickey Smiley breaks the news that Cardi B is taken and in love with Offset from Migos, Black Tony has a total breakdown. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos