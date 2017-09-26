Breaking News
NFL Dallas Cowboys And Owner Kneel Together Before Anthem

Posted 10 hours ago
Dallas Cowboys v Arizona Cardinals

Following a weekend of kneeling and protesting across the NFL, the Cowboys and their owner displayed their own version of unity Monday night, kneeling on the field before rising as a group before the playing of the national anthem.

The Cowboys went into the locker room and returned to the field for the anthem, lining up between the sideline and the yard markers on the field.

Arm-in-arm, they dropped to a knee as a giant flag was carried onto the field, with Jones and his family in the middle near the 50-yard line.


[caption id="attachment_2900184" align="alignleft" width="758"] Source: Michael Zagaris / Getty[/caption] On Sunday (September 24), dozens of NFL players had the courage to protest President Trump’s ignorant and racially tinged comments that anyone that follows in Colin Kaepernick’s footsteps and takes a knee, is a “son of bitch.” And #TakeTheKnee is exactly what they did on the sidelines not just around the country, but in London too. By doing so, they send #45 and his supporters the strong message that they will not just tap dance for fans and “shut up and play.” Take a look at the powerful images of this inspiring act of solidarity.

