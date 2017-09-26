Marc Anthony To Donald Trump: ‘Shut The F*ck Up’ About The NFL, Help Puerto Rico

Marc Anthony is tired of #45 and so is the rest of the world.

The proud dad hit Twitter on Monday, September 25, with a message for Donald Trump after his recent rumblings about the NFL. “Mr. President shut the f*ck up about the NFL,” he wrote. “Do something about our people in need in #PuertoRico. We are American citizens too.”

A post shared by Marc Anthony (@marcanthony) on Sep 25, 2017 at 2:34pm PDT

If you’ll recall, Trump placed a target on professional football players’ backs when he commented at a rally, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, out, he’s fired!’”

Shortly after Marc Anthony put him on the spot, Trump took a moment to address the dire situation in Puerto Rico. As you all know, the island was devastated by two hurricanes, Irma and Maria. Maria left residents without any electricity or running water.

Here’s what Trump had to say:

Texas & Florida are doing great but Puerto Rico, which was already suffering from broken infrastructure & massive debt, is in deep trouble.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

…It's old electrical grid, which was in terrible shape, was devastated. Much of the Island was destroyed, with billions of dollars…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

…owed to Wall Street and the banks which, sadly, must be dealt with. Food, water and medical are top priorities – and doing well. #FEMA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

Four words: no couth at all.