Game Changer: Cardi B Hits #1 With ‘Bodak Yellow’

She follows another huge rapper in a major accomplishment.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 16 hours ago
Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


It’s official, Cardi B has taken the #1 spot on the coveted Billboard Hot 100 chart!

The Bronx spitter has accomplished no minor feet. With “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves),” she is the first woman rapper in 19 years to top the chart without any assistance from a credited artist. The last women rapper to do this was Ms. Lauryn Hill back in 1998. Lauryn stayed at #1 for two weeks starting with the November 14 debut of “Doo Wop (That Thing).”

Cardi is only the fifth woman rapper to lead the Hot 100 chart. After Ms. Hill, Lil’ Kim led the chart in 2001 with Christina Aguilera, Mya and P!nk on “Lady Marmalade.” Shawnna topped the chart in 2003 for her featured verse on Ludacris‘ “Stand Up,” and Iggy Azalea topped the Hot 100 chart with her hit “Fancy” in 2014.

 

Now that Cardi is reigning at the top, fans are ready to celebrate.

“Bodak Yellow” notably replaced Taylor Swift‘s “Look What You Made Me Do” at the top of the charts and of course, some of social media had to be petty.

Once again, social media has no chill.

Anyways, congrats Cardi B! We can’t wait to watch what’s next.

 

