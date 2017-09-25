Melo and Gelo Steal The Spotlight In Episode 5 Of “Ball In The Family”

LaVar Ball and Kris Jenner might be the only Americans powerful enough to get Donald Trump out of office. And as the Big Baller Brand continues to balloon faster than Kardashian features, it may only be a matter of time before these social media geniuses join forces in New Hollywood and save us all.

With big bro Lonzo preparing for his NBA debut next month, the spotlight of episode 5 of “Ball In The Family” focuses on younger brothers Gelo and Melo. 18-year-old Gelo is back visiting from UCLA and 16 year-old Melo feels the wrath of his pop after a bad AAU game. We also get to see mom Tina Ball’s continued rehabilitation after suffering a stroke.

Watch the full episode below.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: