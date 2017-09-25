Michael Kenneth Williams Being Sued By Manager For $450,000

Michael Kenneth Williams has been killing it in Hollywood lately, but the man who starred as Omar on HBO’s The Wire is reportedly behind on payments to an old friend. Michael Kimbrew began working with Williams between 2008 and 2010, when the actor was broke and between jobs.

Kimbrew claims to have let Williams crash on his couch and helped him revive his career, with the understanding that he would receive a 20 percent cut. But their Freedome Productions partnership has earned $2.5 million since they linked up, and Kimbrew claims he’s only received $3,000 of his $450,000 in managerial fees. Williams lawyer called the claim “baseless” and promised to respond soon.

To make matters worse, the Emmy nominee will not be appearing in the new Star Wars Han Solo movie, as was previously reported. New director Ron Howard has ordered reshoots, and Williams’ role didn’t make the cut, according to Deadline.

