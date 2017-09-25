9 O'Clock News
J. Cole’s Guide To Effectively Boycotting The NFL

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 6 hours ago
2017 Budweiser Made in America - Day 2

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


Via | HipHopDX

TWITTER – In light of Donald Trump’s incendiary comments about former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, many NFL players chose to kneel or sit during the National Anthem on Sunday (September 24). The NFL’s suspected blackballing of Kaepernick due to his protest has also inspired many fans, including J. Cole, to boycott the league.

The Dreamville founder expounded on the boycott in a series of tweets.

“God bless every player that finds courage to kneel today,” Cole wrote. “But the real power comes from you deciding to not watch. Your eyes translate to advertising money for the League and it’s owners.

Finish this story [here]

