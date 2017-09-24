Stevie Wonder ‘Takes A Knee For America’ At 2017 Global Citizen Festival

According to the Washington Post, on Saturday during the Global Citizen Festival in New York’s Central Park, Stevie Wonder knelt saying he was doing it “for America.”

“Tonight, I’m taking a knee for America,” the “Songs in the Key Of Life” singer said holding the hand of his son, Kwame Morris, who knelt beside his father.

“But not just one knee; I’m taking both knees. Both knees in prayer for our planet, our future, our leaders of the world and our globe. Amen.”

Stevie Wonder just took a knee at the 2017 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park. "Tonight, I'm taking a knee for America" pic.twitter.com/98Hwn0KXgU — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) September 24, 2017

While he didn’t say the president’s name in his statement, it’s safe to assume that his act of protest was in relation to #45’s recent ignorant comments referring to any NFL player who kneels during the National Anthem a “son of a bitch.”

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, “Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He’s fired. He’s fired!’” Trump said at an Alabama rally on Friday in support Luther Strange, who is running in a special GOP primary election next week.

He added: “You know, some owner is going to do that. He’s going to say, ‘That guy that disrespects our flag, he’s fired.’ And that owner, they don’t know it [but] they’ll be the most popular person in this country.”

Stevie fans took to Twitter to show their support for the icon’s courage:

He's always been a soldier! https://t.co/wyywswm5hY — Lena Waithe (@LenaWaithe) September 24, 2017

Stevie Wonder takes a knee providing no excuses to anyone else in the NFL tomorrow. If u don't #TakeAKnee then you're a Trump supporter… https://t.co/SnOEUwNFqg — Scott Dworkin (@funder) September 24, 2017

Good night Twitter. I hope I'll awake tomorrow to find every player in the NFL taking a knee, and Stevie Wonder, somehow, is the president — Dennis Johnson (@MobyLives) September 24, 2017

Stevie Wonder taking a knee is another reason to love him ✊🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/FrWWBo9jdS — The FADER (@thefader) September 24, 2017

#TakeAKnee everyone from Stevie Wonder to Ravens and Jags are doing it. Taking a knee is the new giving the finger-to him. pic.twitter.com/CNGDoaRKlR — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) September 24, 2017

Say some shit against Stevie like half the world won't end you where you stand https://t.co/EWywH05q4A — Sydette (@Blackamazon) September 24, 2017

Wonder has been politically vocal, openly supporting former president Barack Obama and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, The Post noted.

RELATED NEWS:

Trump Calls Kaepernick And Other NFL Kneelers ‘Son Of A B—h’ Twitter Eviscerates Him

LeBron James Calls Trump A ‘Bum’; Reminds Him That Stephen Curry Never Wanted To Visit The White House In The First Place

Update: Colin Kaepernick Brilliantly Responds To Michael Vick’s Sunken Place Comments