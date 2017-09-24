Kamala Harris Favored At CBC Forum For 2020 Presidential Run

Photo by

News
Home > News

Kamala Harris Favored At CBC Forum For 2020 Presidential Run

Another early pick places Sen. Cory Booker second, with many in Obama’s circle backing former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 10 hours ago
Leave a comment

California Democrat Sen. Kamala Harris, a rising star in the progressive constellation, is the favorite for the 2020 Democratic nomination among participants at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation policy forum, NBC News reports.

After speaking with political insiders and CBC members, the news outlet said the consensus places New Jersey Democrat Cory Booker in second place. But many, who declined to speak on the record, said it’s still too soon to start choosing candidates. Plus, many of them are more focused on the 2018 mid-terms.

Andra Gillespie, a political scientist at Emory University, told NBC that Harris, a first-term senator, has a gender advantage. She pointed out that Black women tend to vote at a higher rate than Black men.

“You have to win over African-American voters, particularly African-American women, to be viable in a primary because they are going to be the ones who are going to be decisive in terms of allocating delegates to the convention,” Gillespie explained.

Having a Black female candidate could reverse the growing disenchantment Black women feel toward the Democratic Party. A recent survey found that fewer Black women believe the party represents their interests.

For many forum participants, the candidacy of former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick was “an afterthought,” NBC said.

However, he’s at the top of the list for many in President Barack Obama’s circle, The Hill reported. The news outlet said close advisers Valerie Jarrett and David Simas, the CEO of Obama’s foundation, “have sent smoke signals” calling on Patrick to consider entering the race.

A leading Obama fundraiser suggested to The Hill that the signals are intended to “take away oxygen from Harris.”

“A lot of people in our world see Deval as the one who will carry the Obama legacy,” the fundraiser stated. “Kamala has labeled herself as the female Obama, but Deval was Obama before Obama was Obama.”

SOURCE:  NBC News, The Hill

SEE ALSO:

Senators Again Try To Restrain Kamala Harris’ Pursuit Of Truth At Senate Hearing

Roland Martin & Cory Booker Discuss Whether Dems Can Lure White Working-Class Voters

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 2 days ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 3 days ago
09.21.17
Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And…
 5 days ago
09.19.17
Pharrell Williams Had A Message For Certain White…
 5 days ago
09.19.17
Five Ways to Style Natural Hair
 5 days ago
09.20.17
Kyrie Irving Didn’t Give LeBron James’ ‘Feelings’ A…
 6 days ago
09.19.17
Watch: R. Kelly Accuser Opens Up About Training…
 6 days ago
09.19.17
There’s More To The Story On Charlie Murphy…
 6 days ago
09.19.17
Cincinnati - Looking back
Emotional Testimony in Downtown Cincinnati Crash
 6 days ago
09.18.17
22 Hot Pictures Of Jada Pinkett Smith
 6 days ago
09.18.17
JAY-Z Dedicates “The Story Of O.J.” To Colin…
 1 week ago
09.17.17
Here’s How Iggy Azalea Went From Potential Star…
 1 week ago
09.17.17
Floyd Mayweather Says ‘Real Men’ Use P*ssy-Grabbing Language
 1 week ago
09.17.17
Watch: Cardi B Opens Up About Offset, Rumored…
 1 week ago
09.17.17
Photos