BROWNS: Several Players Kneel During National Anthem

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WOIO) –
Players from the Cleveland Brownstook a knee during the national anthem before the game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
Players from both teams were standing arm-in-arm during the national anthem in Indianapolis. About 20 players on the Browns took a knee.
A fan at the game was holding a sign that read “The silent majority stands with Trump.”
READ MORE: Cleveland19.com
Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News
First Picture Courtesy of Andy Lyons and Getty Images
Tweet and Second Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WOIO Cleveland 19 News
comments – Add Yours