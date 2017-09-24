BROWNS: Several Players Kneel During National Anthem

Players from the Cleveland Brownstook a knee during the national anthem before the game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Players from both teams were standing arm-in-arm during the national anthem in Indianapolis. About 20 players on the Browns took a knee.

A fan at the game was holding a sign that read “The silent majority stands with Trump.”

Cleveland Browns players take knee during national anthem https://t.co/BJMqCwm6ns pic.twitter.com/B4KeUG9YRz — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) September 24, 2017

