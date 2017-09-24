Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

BROWNS: Several Players Kneel During National Anthem

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 7 hours ago
Leave a comment

Cleveland Browns v Indianapolis Colts

Source: Andy Lyons / Getty


INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WOIO) –

Players from the Cleveland Brownstook a knee during the national anthem before the game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Players from both teams were standing arm-in-arm during the national anthem in Indianapolis. About 20 players on the Browns took a knee.

A  fan at the game was holding a sign that read “The silent majority stands with Trump.”

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

First Picture Courtesy of Andy Lyons and Getty Images

Tweet and Second Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WOIO Cleveland 19 News

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 2 days ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 3 days ago
09.21.17
Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And…
 5 days ago
09.19.17
Pharrell Williams Had A Message For Certain White…
 5 days ago
09.19.17
Five Ways to Style Natural Hair
 5 days ago
09.20.17
Kyrie Irving Didn’t Give LeBron James’ ‘Feelings’ A…
 6 days ago
09.19.17
Watch: R. Kelly Accuser Opens Up About Training…
 6 days ago
09.19.17
There’s More To The Story On Charlie Murphy…
 6 days ago
09.19.17
Cincinnati - Looking back
Emotional Testimony in Downtown Cincinnati Crash
 6 days ago
09.18.17
22 Hot Pictures Of Jada Pinkett Smith
 6 days ago
09.18.17
JAY-Z Dedicates “The Story Of O.J.” To Colin…
 1 week ago
09.17.17
Here’s How Iggy Azalea Went From Potential Star…
 1 week ago
09.17.17
Floyd Mayweather Says ‘Real Men’ Use P*ssy-Grabbing Language
 1 week ago
09.17.17
Watch: Cardi B Opens Up About Offset, Rumored…
 1 week ago
09.17.17
Photos