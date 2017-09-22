Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment

SinfulColors and Kylie Jenner Announce charitybuzz.com Auction for Anti Bullying

Source: Vivien Killilea / Getty


Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant with her first child. Rapper Travis $cott is the father. TMZ Reports that the two have been telling their friends about the upcoming baby and they are excited. The two have been seeing each other since April. This would add to the already growing Kardashian-Jenner Clan. Kim Kardashian has two kids (North and Saint)with rapper Kanye West with a third on the way (through a surrogate). Kourtney Kardashian has three (Mason, Penelope and Reign) with Scott Disick. Brother Rob has one (Dream) with Blac Chyna.

According to People Magazine the new baby is due in February.  Guess we will be watching on Keeping Up with the Kardashians!

 

The Transformation of Kylie Jenner

11 photos Launch gallery

The Transformation of Kylie Jenner

Continue reading The Transformation of Kylie Jenner

The Transformation of Kylie Jenner

Source: TMZ 

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 4 hours ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 1 day ago
09.21.17
Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And…
 3 days ago
09.19.17
Pharrell Williams Had A Message For Certain White…
 3 days ago
09.19.17
Five Ways to Style Natural Hair
 3 days ago
09.20.17
Kyrie Irving Didn’t Give LeBron James’ ‘Feelings’ A…
 4 days ago
09.19.17
Watch: R. Kelly Accuser Opens Up About Training…
 4 days ago
09.19.17
There’s More To The Story On Charlie Murphy…
 4 days ago
09.19.17
Cincinnati - Looking back
Emotional Testimony in Downtown Cincinnati Crash
 4 days ago
09.18.17
22 Hot Pictures Of Jada Pinkett Smith
 4 days ago
09.18.17
JAY-Z Dedicates “The Story Of O.J.” To Colin…
 6 days ago
09.17.17
Here’s How Iggy Azalea Went From Potential Star…
 1 week ago
09.17.17
Floyd Mayweather Says ‘Real Men’ Use P*ssy-Grabbing Language
 1 week ago
09.17.17
Watch: Cardi B Opens Up About Offset, Rumored…
 1 week ago
09.17.17
Photos