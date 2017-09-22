9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Suge Knight Hints Tupac May Still Be Alive, Again

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 9 hours ago
Leave a comment

Tupac Shakur In 'Gridlock'd'

Source: Archive Photos / Getty


Via | HipHopDX

LOS ANGELES, CA – Suge Knight will once again revisit his long-held view that Tupac may still be alive when FOX airs its investigative crime special Who Shot Biggie & Tupac? this Sunday (September 24).

In an exclusive clip obtained by TMZ, hosts Ice-T and Soledad O’Brien speak to Suge Knight over the phone from the Los Angeles County Jail, where he is currently incarcerated. During the brief exchange, Knight questions how Tupac’s health deteriorated so quickly in hospital, claiming to have been “laughing and joking” with him after the infamous shootout in Las Vegas in September of 1996.

“When Pac died, if he really did [laughs], you know?” Knight says before O’Brien interjects.

“If he really died? What do you mean by that?” she asks.

Finish this story [here]

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 1 day ago
09.21.17
Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And…
 3 days ago
09.19.17
Pharrell Williams Had A Message For Certain White…
 3 days ago
09.19.17
Five Ways to Style Natural Hair
 3 days ago
09.20.17
Kyrie Irving Didn’t Give LeBron James’ ‘Feelings’ A…
 4 days ago
09.19.17
Watch: R. Kelly Accuser Opens Up About Training…
 4 days ago
09.19.17
There’s More To The Story On Charlie Murphy…
 4 days ago
09.19.17
Cincinnati - Looking back
Emotional Testimony in Downtown Cincinnati Crash
 4 days ago
09.18.17
22 Hot Pictures Of Jada Pinkett Smith
 4 days ago
09.18.17
JAY-Z Dedicates “The Story Of O.J.” To Colin…
 6 days ago
09.17.17
Here’s How Iggy Azalea Went From Potential Star…
 7 days ago
09.17.17
Floyd Mayweather Says ‘Real Men’ Use P*ssy-Grabbing Language
 1 week ago
09.17.17
Watch: Cardi B Opens Up About Offset, Rumored…
 1 week ago
09.17.17
Wendy Williams Uses Tiny To Clap Back At…
 1 week ago
09.17.17
Photos