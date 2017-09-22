Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

KARDASHIANS: Machete Wielder Arrested

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment

Cops have arrested the woman who busted into the Kardashians’ Dash store in L.A. and threatened to harm them with a machete.

Officers viewed security camera footage and got a search warrant for the home of 35-year-old Maria Medrano last night (Thursday). There they found the machete and two airsoft guns.

Medrano allegedly entered the store yesterday morning, pointed a gun at an employee, and later returned with the machete, screaming crazy stuff about the celeb sisters.

She’s been charged with assault and making criminal threats, and is being held pending $50,000 bail. (TMZ)

Fasho Thougts:

  • It’s one thing to deal with over-eager fans and the paparazzi, but this is too high a price for fame.
  • The poor employees of the store were just trying to do their jobs.
  • Maria Medrano is even crazier than Kanye.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Kim Kardashian Covers Interview Magazine As New ‘First Lady’ Of America (Seriously)

11 photos Launch gallery

Kim Kardashian Covers Interview Magazine As New ‘First Lady’ Of America (Seriously)

Continue reading KARDASHIANS: Machete Wielder Arrested

Kim Kardashian Covers Interview Magazine As New ‘First Lady’ Of America (Seriously)

Kim Kardashian West covers Interview Magazine‘s September 2017 issue as ‘America’s New First Lady.’ The cutest thing about this editorial is her co-star, North West, who looks absolutely adorable. Don’t miss.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 1 day ago
09.21.17
Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And…
 3 days ago
09.19.17
Pharrell Williams Had A Message For Certain White…
 3 days ago
09.19.17
Five Ways to Style Natural Hair
 3 days ago
09.20.17
Kyrie Irving Didn’t Give LeBron James’ ‘Feelings’ A…
 4 days ago
09.19.17
Watch: R. Kelly Accuser Opens Up About Training…
 4 days ago
09.19.17
There’s More To The Story On Charlie Murphy…
 4 days ago
09.19.17
Cincinnati - Looking back
Emotional Testimony in Downtown Cincinnati Crash
 4 days ago
09.18.17
22 Hot Pictures Of Jada Pinkett Smith
 4 days ago
09.18.17
JAY-Z Dedicates “The Story Of O.J.” To Colin…
 6 days ago
09.17.17
Here’s How Iggy Azalea Went From Potential Star…
 7 days ago
09.17.17
Floyd Mayweather Says ‘Real Men’ Use P*ssy-Grabbing Language
 1 week ago
09.17.17
Watch: Cardi B Opens Up About Offset, Rumored…
 1 week ago
09.17.17
Wendy Williams Uses Tiny To Clap Back At…
 1 week ago
09.17.17
Photos