KARDASHIANS: Machete Wielder Arrested

Cops have arrested the woman who busted into the Kardashians’ Dash store in L.A. and threatened to harm them with a machete.
Officers viewed security camera footage and got a search warrant for the home of 35-year-old Maria Medrano last night (Thursday). There they found the machete and two airsoft guns.
Medrano allegedly entered the store yesterday morning, pointed a gun at an employee, and later returned with the machete, screaming crazy stuff about the celeb sisters.
She’s been charged with assault and making criminal threats, and is being held pending $50,000 bail. (TMZ)
Fasho Thougts:
- It’s one thing to deal with over-eager fans and the paparazzi, but this is too high a price for fame.
- The poor employees of the store were just trying to do their jobs.
- Maria Medrano is even crazier than Kanye.
