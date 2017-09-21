The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley & Kids Share Moment Of Understanding About Family & Fatherhood [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment


On the finale of season four of “Rickey Smiley For Real,” the family got together over dinner to celebrate Craig’s graduation and the overcoming of hardships together. What ensued was a heart to heart discussion about progress, and the life lessons they have learned through Rickey Smiley‘s stern rule and abundance of love.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The kids open up about realizing that there was a method to Rickey’s madness, and that all the tough times were instrumental in getting to where they are today. Plus, Rickey took a moment to anoint Check out this exclusive video to watch the beautiful scene unfold in this clip brought to you by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Proudly Talks To His Sons About The Men They Have Become [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley, Ed Lover, Anita Wilson & Goodie Mob Have A Stevie Wonder Dance Party! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Plans To Walk Around Naked Since The House Is Empty [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4, Episode 5

Best Moments On "Rickey Smiley For Real" Season 4 [PHOTOS]

35 photos Launch gallery

Best Moments On "Rickey Smiley For Real" Season 4 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Best Moments On “Rickey Smiley For Real” Season 4 [PHOTOS]

Best Moments On "Rickey Smiley For Real" Season 4 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 1 day ago
09.21.17
Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And…
 3 days ago
09.19.17
Pharrell Williams Had A Message For Certain White…
 3 days ago
09.19.17
Five Ways to Style Natural Hair
 3 days ago
09.20.17
Kyrie Irving Didn’t Give LeBron James’ ‘Feelings’ A…
 4 days ago
09.19.17
Watch: R. Kelly Accuser Opens Up About Training…
 4 days ago
09.19.17
There’s More To The Story On Charlie Murphy…
 4 days ago
09.19.17
Cincinnati - Looking back
Emotional Testimony in Downtown Cincinnati Crash
 4 days ago
09.18.17
22 Hot Pictures Of Jada Pinkett Smith
 4 days ago
09.18.17
JAY-Z Dedicates “The Story Of O.J.” To Colin…
 6 days ago
09.17.17
Here’s How Iggy Azalea Went From Potential Star…
 7 days ago
09.17.17
Floyd Mayweather Says ‘Real Men’ Use P*ssy-Grabbing Language
 1 week ago
09.17.17
Watch: Cardi B Opens Up About Offset, Rumored…
 1 week ago
09.17.17
Wendy Williams Uses Tiny To Clap Back At…
 1 week ago
09.17.17
Photos