Rickey Smiley Explains Why He Can’t Stand Getting Texts About Facebook Live [VIDEO]

Gary With Da Tea and Rickey Smiley chowed down on a good greasy cheesy burger while hanging out with fans on Facebook live. Gary gives a little bit of his tea and discusses Kevin Hart’s marriage infidelities and more. Meanwhille, Rickey feels some type of way about people seeing him on Facebook live and texting him about it instead of just commenting below the video like it’s set up for. Check out this video to see more in this behind-the-scenes clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Makes His Nephew & Florida State Fan Wear Alabama Jersey! [VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Takes A Dramatic Musical Moment On Lake Lanier [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Hilariously Busts Out Air Guitar When “Outkast” Plays [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]