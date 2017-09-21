The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Explains Why He Can’t Stand Getting Texts About Facebook Live [VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 24 hours ago
Gary With Da Tea and Rickey Smiley chowed down on a good greasy cheesy burger while hanging out with fans on Facebook live. Gary gives a little bit of his tea and discusses Kevin Hart’s marriage infidelities and more. Meanwhille, Rickey feels some type of way about people seeing him on Facebook live and texting him about it instead of just commenting below the video like it’s set up for. Check out this video to see more in this behind-the-scenes clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos