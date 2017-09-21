The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Raheem DeVaughn Tries To Stay Neutral While Gary Cracks Kevin Hart Jokes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 23 hours ago
Gary With Da Tea was pouring his tea on Facebook live when R&B singer Raheem DeVaughn happened upon them! He joined Gary With Da Tea on camera while Gary cracked some jokes at Kevin Hart’s expense. Raheem did his best to stay neutral, but he couldn’t keep the laughter in as Gary let his shots go off.

Raheem also talked about his new album, “Footprints On The Moon,” and the significance of its title.  Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from behind the scenes at “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

