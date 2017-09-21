Why Has Mystikal Been Indicted On Rape Charges Again? [EXCLUSIVE]

Rapper Mystikal has been indicted on rape charges stemming from a 2016 assault incident in a Shreveport casino. Despite maintaining that he is innocent, Mystikal turned himself in to authorities last month, to “get this business reconciled.” What’s going on? Was mystikal in the wrong place at the wrong time, or did something bad really go down?
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Is Mystikal Being Framed By Alleged Rape Accuser? [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: How The Stanford University Rape Case Reveals Double Standard Of The Law [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Will Nicki Minaj’s Brother Go To Jail For Rape? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (09/9-09/14)
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (09/9-09/14)
1. Ava DuVernay1 of 16
2. Jamie Fox2 of 16
3. Beyonce3 of 16
4. Michael Strahan4 of 16
5. Yara Shahidi5 of 16
6. Ruben Studdard6 of 16
7. Serena Williams7 of 16
8. Raheem DeVaughn8 of 16
9. Sloane Stephens9 of 16
10. Lavell Crawford10 of 16
11. Phaedra Parks11 of 16
12. Gabrielle Sidibe12 of 16
13. Joseph Sikora & La La Anthony13 of 16
14. Ludacris14 of 16
15. Demetria McKinney15 of 16
16. Tyrese16 of 16