Why Has Mystikal Been Indicted On Rape Charges Again? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 22 hours ago
Rapper Mystikal has been indicted on rape charges stemming from a 2016 assault incident in a Shreveport casino. Despite maintaining that he is innocent, Mystikal turned himself in to authorities last month, to “get this business reconciled.” What’s going on? Was mystikal in the wrong place at the wrong time, or did something bad really go down?

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

