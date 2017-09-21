Man Dresses Up As A Clown In Order To Discipline His Kid [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Who Done It, Headkrack relays a story about an Ohio dad that dressed up as a clown in order to scare his daughter into behaving better. The whole thing backfired on him, however, when the daughter’s fearful reaction got her father shot by a neighbor! The wacky store serves as a trick question for the woman playing the game, though at first glance it might seem obvious who done it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

