The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Man Dresses Up As A Clown In Order To Discipline His Kid [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment


In this edition of Who Done It, Headkrack relays a story about an Ohio dad that dressed up as a clown in order to scare his daughter into behaving better. The whole thing backfired on him, however, when the daughter’s fearful reaction got her father shot by a neighbor! The wacky store serves as a trick question for the woman playing the game, though at first glance it might seem obvious who done it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Who Done It: Cocaine Dealer Calls The Cops To Help Find His Missing Drugs [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Woman’s Actual Racism Doesn’t Lead Her Anywhere In “Who Done It” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED:  Man’s 10-Year Sentence Didn’t Help Him Win “Who Done It” [EXCLUSIVE]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (09/9-09/14)

16 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (09/9-09/14)

Continue reading Man Dresses Up As A Clown In Order To Discipline His Kid [EXCLUSIVE]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (09/9-09/14)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 1 day ago
09.21.17
Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And…
 3 days ago
09.19.17
Pharrell Williams Had A Message For Certain White…
 3 days ago
09.19.17
Five Ways to Style Natural Hair
 3 days ago
09.20.17
Kyrie Irving Didn’t Give LeBron James’ ‘Feelings’ A…
 4 days ago
09.19.17
Watch: R. Kelly Accuser Opens Up About Training…
 4 days ago
09.19.17
There’s More To The Story On Charlie Murphy…
 4 days ago
09.19.17
Cincinnati - Looking back
Emotional Testimony in Downtown Cincinnati Crash
 4 days ago
09.18.17
22 Hot Pictures Of Jada Pinkett Smith
 4 days ago
09.18.17
JAY-Z Dedicates “The Story Of O.J.” To Colin…
 6 days ago
09.17.17
Here’s How Iggy Azalea Went From Potential Star…
 7 days ago
09.17.17
Floyd Mayweather Says ‘Real Men’ Use P*ssy-Grabbing Language
 1 week ago
09.17.17
Watch: Cardi B Opens Up About Offset, Rumored…
 1 week ago
09.17.17
Wendy Williams Uses Tiny To Clap Back At…
 1 week ago
09.17.17
Photos