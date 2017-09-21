Special K Tackles #LifeGoals In Thot Jeopardy [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Special K debuts a brand new round of Thot Jeopardy, in which he rattles off three things, before revealing the question that those three things are all answers to. He tackles #Lifegoals, child support, Lisa Bloom, and so much more. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

