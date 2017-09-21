The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Special K Tackles #LifeGoals In Thot Jeopardy [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 21 hours ago
Leave a comment


Special K debuts a brand new round of Thot Jeopardy, in which he rattles off three things, before revealing the question that those three things are all answers to. He tackles #Lifegoals, child support, Lisa Bloom, and so much more. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Special K’s Hiding Places For Little People During A Hurricane [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Special K On Women Who Know All The Words To Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How Special K Got Extra With Grapes & Made Everyone Uncomfortable [EXCLUSIVE]

Special K

It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]

22 photos Launch gallery

It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading It’s Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]

It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 1 day ago
09.21.17
Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And…
 3 days ago
09.19.17
Pharrell Williams Had A Message For Certain White…
 3 days ago
09.19.17
Five Ways to Style Natural Hair
 3 days ago
09.20.17
Kyrie Irving Didn’t Give LeBron James’ ‘Feelings’ A…
 4 days ago
09.19.17
Watch: R. Kelly Accuser Opens Up About Training…
 4 days ago
09.19.17
There’s More To The Story On Charlie Murphy…
 4 days ago
09.19.17
Cincinnati - Looking back
Emotional Testimony in Downtown Cincinnati Crash
 4 days ago
09.18.17
22 Hot Pictures Of Jada Pinkett Smith
 4 days ago
09.18.17
JAY-Z Dedicates “The Story Of O.J.” To Colin…
 6 days ago
09.17.17
Here’s How Iggy Azalea Went From Potential Star…
 7 days ago
09.17.17
Floyd Mayweather Says ‘Real Men’ Use P*ssy-Grabbing Language
 1 week ago
09.17.17
Watch: Cardi B Opens Up About Offset, Rumored…
 1 week ago
09.17.17
Wendy Williams Uses Tiny To Clap Back At…
 1 week ago
09.17.17
Photos