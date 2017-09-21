The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Cardi B Feat. Kodak Black “Bodak Yellow” (Remix) [NEW MUSIC]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
When Cardi B‘s Bodak Yellow hit the airwaves this summer, it jump started its steady rise. Now, it’s on track to possibly securing the first No. 1 billboard win by a solo female rapper since Lauryn Hill in 1998. Recently, Cardi B revealed that inspiration for the song came from the flow from a specific Kodak Black song. So of course, when it came to the remix, who else would be better to hop on the track with her?

Check out the new version of the popular song above!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.



Our two loves Cardi B and Beyoncé finally met at the Made In America Festival this past weekend. And of course the Internet lost its mind! Here’s a look a look at our favorite Tweets about this iconic link up.

Photos