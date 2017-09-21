Cardi B Feat. Kodak Black “Bodak Yellow” (Remix) [NEW MUSIC]



When Cardi B‘s Bodak Yellow hit the airwaves this summer, it jump started its steady rise. Now, it’s on track to possibly securing the first No. 1 billboard win by a solo female rapper since Lauryn Hill in 1998. Recently, Cardi B revealed that inspiration for the song came from the flow from a specific Kodak Black song. So of course, when it came to the remix, who else would be better to hop on the track with her?

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Check out the new version of the popular song above!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Is Cardi B Going To Have A Shoe Line? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Special K On Women Who Know All The Words To Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Cardi B Revealed Why “Bodak Yellow” Is Called “Bodak Yellow” [EXCLUSIVE]