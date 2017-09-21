Feature Story
Karrueche Tran Finally Speaks Out About Her Restraining Order Against Chris Brown

Watch the "Claws" star get candid.

Teyana Taylor VII With Def Jam, GOOD Music And MVD Inc

Source: Chelsea Lauren / Getty

Karrueche Tran is gearing up to take her career to the next level and let the past stay in  the past — if people can stop asking her about it.

On Thursday, the Claws actress stopped by Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning and explained why she felt the need to file a restraining order against Chris Brown earlier this year. She told the hosts, “I’m always positive and I’m just focused, more than ever right now. That’s just the goal for me. There’s no drama or anything like that. I do have the [restraining order] in place. We live our own lives and that’s how we move.”

Kae added that the restraining order was necessary, “for my safety. It just got to a point where it’s just like, I can’t. Just to make sure. And I live in L.A. I’m from L.A. So I move around how I want to move, you know what I’m saying? So that’s what I felt like I needed.”

As for her career, Karrueche says she has a lot of cool projects in the works, explaining, “I have a makeup collaboration out with ColourPop that’s been doing really well. And then of course there’s, like, modeling. I have this amazing platform that I want to utilize in the right way, so if the opportunity comes where it’s a makeup collaboration or a clothing line or an acting role, whatever it is, if I feel that it’s right, then let’s do it.”

It’s good to see Kae finding her own way without Breezy in her life. Now, instead of being known as CB’s ex, she can be referred to as the Emmy Award winning actress.


Talk about a come up.

 

Photos