Tyga And C&J Management Come To An Agreement In $4 Million Lawsuit

Mo' money, mo' problems.

Posted 1 day ago
Tyga

It’s no secret Tyga has money issues up the wazoo. Unfortunately, it looks like his bills are going to be even heftier moving forward.

The “Make It Nasty” rapper has reportedly come to an agreement with his old management company, who sued him for $4 million back in January 2015. Tyga allegedly “stiffed the company out of millions of dollars in commissions” after illegally giving them the boot, TMZ reports. C&J also claimed Tyga was a “relative nobody” before they turned him into a “world known superstar.” Ouch.

Two years after the lawsuit was filed, Tyga has reportedly agreed to pay C&J a grand total of $1.5 million. “He’s required to pay $250k within 10 days of signing the settlement agreement. There are 4 additional installments of $137,500 each, and there’s a final payment due June 1, 2019 of $700,000,” TMZ writes.

As of a few minutes ago, Tyga seems to be in an OK mood following the settlement news. He’s on Instagram promoting his new video for his 808 Mafia-produced cut “My Way.”

