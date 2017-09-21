Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish Malibu Wedding

Just as it seems that practically everyone in Hollywood is breaking up or dealing with cheating scandals, there are still some who are showing how important commitment is by getting married. The daughter of popular TV personality Judge Mathis recently tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Malibu and it was the stuff of dreams.

Camara Mathis married Ryan Webb a little under a month ago in a gorgeous outdoor wedding in Malibu where her father, Judge Greg Mathis gave her away. Planned by celebrity wedding planner Diann Valentine, Mathis spoke with Essence about her special day:

“I’ve never been the type of girl who dreamed of her wedding day, so I was surprised at how emotional I was,” said Camara. “My goal for the entire day was to stay in the moment and enjoy every second because it was truly once in a lifetime. Spending the day getting pampered with my mom, sister and best friends and then walking down the aisle to meet my husband was all so surreal. The day was so relaxing and stress free. It was perfect. It was everything and more.”

R&B star Kelly Price sang during the ceremony, while Johnny Gill performed at the wedding reception. The nuptials were officiated by the Reverend Jesse Jackson and the couple’s young daughter Nora was also a prominent part of the intimate ceremony. We here at HB want to send congratulations to the happy couple!

You can check out a few behind-the-scenes pictures from the wedding BELOW:

More from Camara and Ryan's wedding. Here I am walking my Baby Girl down the aisle as Kelly Price sings. 😢 A post shared by Judge Greg Mathis (@judgegregmathis) on Aug 30, 2017 at 9:18am PDT

More pics from Camara and Ryan's wedding. Here I am supervising while all the ladies are getting ready for the big moment. A post shared by Judge Greg Mathis (@judgegregmathis) on Aug 29, 2017 at 10:20am PDT

What an emotional & beautiful weekend! My daughter Camara got married in a castle atop a mountain in Malibu. Here she is preparing to come down. A post shared by Judge Greg Mathis (@judgegregmathis) on Aug 28, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

Here are some more pictures from my daughter Camara's wedding. My son-in-law Ryan came down the aisle carrying my granddaughter Nora while Major sang his hit "Why I Love You." A post shared by Judge Greg Mathis (@judgegregmathis) on Aug 30, 2017 at 2:39pm PDT

Saturday is the big day! My baby girl, Camara Mathis, is getting married. A post shared by Judge Greg Mathis (@judgegregmathis) on Aug 23, 2017 at 11:30am PDT

