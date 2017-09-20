Music
Jenifer Lewis Settles Lawsuit Against L.A. Fitness

"Black-ish" star drops suit claiming her ex was a conman, who cheated her out of $50k.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 20 hours ago
Premiere Of Disney And Pixar's 'Cars 3' - Arrivals

Jenifer Lewis‘ heartbreak has turned into some pocket change for the Black-ish star.

The actress has decided to drop her lawsuit against an L.A. Fitness in West Los Angeles, and she got $13,000 in the deal, TMZ.com reports.

Jenifer filed suit against the gym in January, claiming that she had been swindled out of $50,000 by the gym’s front desk manager. She began dating the L.A. Fitness employee after meeting him, and he hit her up for the cash about three months into the relationship. Supposedly, he’d said it was for a movie that he was producing.

In court documents, Jenifer accused the gym of properly vetting her ex as an employee. She alleged that he was a known conman, who had been locked up before they met.

That $13,000 payout is nowhere near the $50,000 Jenifer claimed to have lost, but peace of mind is priceless.

