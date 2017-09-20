Hillary Clinton Shares Her Thoughts On Trump’s United Nations Speech [EXCLUSIVES]

Your browser does not support iframes.

It’s that time again for Trending Topics. Da Brat went through some stories that are currently making headlines including Hurricane Maria which is hurting Puerto Rico right now. She talked about how this hurricane is one of the strongest that has hit in the last 80 years.

Da Brat also talked about Hillary Clinton being on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” Clinton spoke about Trump’s United Nations speech and how she thought it was very dark. She also mentioned that he shouldn’t of used some of those words while speaking about Kim Jong-un.

