The Real Reason Gucci Mane Was Harassed At His Book Signing [EXCLUSIVE]

Gucci Mane has been making his rounds as he tries to promote his new book “The Autobiography of Gucci Mane.” While out talking about his book at a Barnes & Nobles people got up and began protesting the rapper. One man shouted out to ask Gucci Mane why he was wearing fur if he’s trying to go vegan.

The protestors continued to harass him, but Headkrack didn’t think it was right because Gucci didn’t shoot the animal. The team also discussed the real reason why Jay-Z will not be performing at the Super Bowl and a new show on HBO called “Deuce.”

