The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Sororities And Fraternities Show Rock-T Strolls As He Hosts The RSMS HBCU Tour [VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 21 hours ago
Leave a comment

HBCU Tour

Source: Rock-T / Rock-T


Members of several fraternities and sororities at the Southern Heritage ClassicJackson State vs. Tennessee State showed out. Members of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority strolled and stepped for a huge crowd on campus.

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Rock-T looked like he had an amazing time for the HBCU Tour, which is presented by Cracker Barrel Old Country Store. This was his first stop and then he is heading to Indy this weekend for the Circle City Classic. We can’t wait to see the footage from that!

RELATED: Rock-T And His Wife Krystal Talk About Trust Within Your Relationship [VIDEO]

RELATED: Rock-T Hosts “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” HBCU Tour In Memphis

RELATED: Rickey Smiley & Rock T Share Their Predictions For Upcoming Football Season [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]



Celebrity Females in Sororities

17 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Females in Sororities

Continue reading Celebrity Females in Sororities

Celebrity Females in Sororities

Female celebrities are typically known for their beauty, talent, or both. All of these famous females started out as sorority girls.


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 4 hours ago
09.21.17
Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And…
 2 days ago
09.19.17
Pharrell Williams Had A Message For Certain White…
 2 days ago
09.19.17
Five Ways to Style Natural Hair
 2 days ago
09.20.17
Kyrie Irving Didn’t Give LeBron James’ ‘Feelings’ A…
 3 days ago
09.19.17
Watch: R. Kelly Accuser Opens Up About Training…
 3 days ago
09.19.17
There’s More To The Story On Charlie Murphy…
 3 days ago
09.19.17
Cincinnati - Looking back
Emotional Testimony in Downtown Cincinnati Crash
 3 days ago
09.18.17
22 Hot Pictures Of Jada Pinkett Smith
 3 days ago
09.18.17
JAY-Z Dedicates “The Story Of O.J.” To Colin…
 5 days ago
09.17.17
Here’s How Iggy Azalea Went From Potential Star…
 6 days ago
09.17.17
Floyd Mayweather Says ‘Real Men’ Use P*ssy-Grabbing Language
 6 days ago
09.17.17
Watch: Cardi B Opens Up About Offset, Rumored…
 6 days ago
09.17.17
Wendy Williams Uses Tiny To Clap Back At…
 6 days ago
09.17.17
Photos