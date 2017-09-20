Sororities And Fraternities Show Rock-T Strolls As He Hosts The RSMS HBCU Tour [VIDEO]

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Rock-T looked like he had an amazing time for the HBCU Tour, which is presented by Cracker Barrel Old Country Store. This was his first stop and then he is heading to Indy this weekend for the Circle City Classic. We can’t wait to see the footage from that!

