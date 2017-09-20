Sororities And Fraternities Show Rock-T Strolls As He Hosts The RSMS HBCU Tour [VIDEO]

Members of several fraternities and sororities at the Southern Heritage Classic– Jackson State vs. Tennessee State showed out. Members of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority strolled and stepped for a huge crowd on campus.
Rock-T looked like he had an amazing time for the HBCU Tour, which is presented by Cracker Barrel Old Country Store. This was his first stop and then he is heading to Indy this weekend for the Circle City Classic. We can’t wait to see the footage from that!
Celebrity Females in Sororities
17 photos Launch gallery
Celebrity Females in Sororities
1. MC Lyte – Sigma Gamma Rho1 of 17
2. Jacque Reid – Delta Sigma Theta2 of 17
3. Kym Whitley- Delta Sigma Theta3 of 17
4. Nikki Giovanni – Delta Sigma Theta4 of 17
5. Keisha Knight Pulliam – Delta Sigma Theta5 of 17
6. Towanda Braxton – Zeta Phi Beta6 of 17
7. Wanda Sykes – Alpha Kappa Alpha7 of 17
8. Cassandra Wilson – Alpha Kappa Alpha8 of 17
9. Phylicia Rashad – Alpha Kappa Alpha9 of 17
10. Natalie Cole – Delta Sigma Theta10 of 17
11. Hoda Kotb – Delta Delta Delta11 of 17
12. Condoleeza Rice – Alpha Chi Omega12 of 17
13. Kamala Harris – Alpha Kappa Alpha13 of 17
14. Star Jones – Alpha Kappa Alpha14 of 17
15. Victoria Rowell – Sigma Gamma Rho15 of 17
16. Sheryl Underwood – Zeta Phi Beta16 of 17
17. Cathy Hughes – Alpha Kappa Alpha17 of 17
