Morgan Freeman Draws Russian Anger

People listen when Morgan Freeman speaks. The actor, who has portrayed the authoritative “voice of God” in Hollywood films, has drawn Russia’s attention and ire. But don’t expect heat from the Kremlin to silence him.

The Hill reports that a Russian diplomat said on Wednesday that Freeman was “roped” into doing a video that urges Americans to fight Russian tampering of the U.S presidential election.

Russia: America is using Morgan Freeman to attack us https://t.co/xVrgnhMy97 pic.twitter.com/ObzqAudOnF — The Hill (@thehill) September 20, 2017

That charge stems from the launch on Tuesday of the Committee to Investigate Russia (CIR)—a nonpartisan, nonprofit group organized by actor Rob Reiner.

Its mission is “to help Americans recognize and understand the gravity of Russia’s continuing attacks on our democracy.”

The CIR video features Freeman sounding this alarm: “We have been attacked. We are at war.”

This needs to go viral-it's video of Morgan Freeman explaining the #TrumpRussia scandal via @RobReiner's org #AMJoy pic.twitter.com/ATDpHOIZKT — Scott Dworkin (@funder) September 20, 2017

Reiner told The Daily Beast that Freeman’s voice has the “weight and gravitas” to effectively deliver the organization’s message.

“We’re trying to break through and explain to people why this is important and that there is a serious problem here that people don’t seem to really grasp,” Reiner added. “I’m trying to shine a light on all this and, using him, I think it helps people stand up and take notice.”

In the video, Freeman calls out President Donald Trump, a commander-in-chief who has been missing in action on this issue. Trump and his inner circle have been the center of ongoing investigations into whether his presidential campaign cooperated with the Russians.

The New York Times reported that the president’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, has been a focus of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, and investigators are expected to indict him.

Rather than lead the fight, Trump has downplayed Russian hacking—saying that “lots of other people” could have been behind the cyber attacks, including “somebody sitting on their bed that weighs 400 pounds.”

“We need our president to speak directly to us and tell us the truth,” Freeman demands in the video.

