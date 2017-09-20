Music
Cardi B Claims NYPD Police Had Her In A Chokehold

Even with the success of "Bodak Yellow," the rapper can still fall prey to the police.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 16 hours ago
Cardi B

Even with Cardi B being this close to her “Bodak Yellow” reaching #1 on the Billboard 100 chart, that won’t stop her from falling prey to the police.

According to XXL, on Tuesday in a now-deleted-Tweet, the rapper wrote: “Even if you’re in a Benz….I can’t believe this cop put me on a choke hole [sic] just now shit is crazy these NY cops don’t know how to do they job FUCK 12,” she wrote.

When asked is the police officer was white, Cardi confirmed he was: “Yeup he was!” she replied.

As Rap It Up wrote, this isn’t the first time that the Bronx rapper has voiced her opinions regarding law enforcement. Last year, she tweeted about police officers, too. Stop telling me to be safe.”

“Its not the people killin people is the cops.”

Cardi’s folks have yet to issue a statement.

