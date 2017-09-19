Headkrack Has A Hilarious Theory About Mariah Carey’s Stiffness On Hip-Hop Honors [VIDEO]

Headkrack and Beyonce Alowishus got onto Facebook live to have a chat with fans about the biggest stories of the week thus far. First, they talked about Kevin Hart, and his ex-wife Torrei‘s response to the constant backlash she seems to be receiving. In the response, she shut down fans who criticized her for taking interviews, explaining that she is an artist too, just like Kevin, trying to make her own dreams come true.

This conversation spun off into a discussion about R. Kelly, Bill Cosby, the mysterious death of Kenneka Jenkins, the VH1 Hip-Hop Honors. When fans brought up Mariah Carey‘s very simple choreography (or lack thereof), Headkrack said he did a little research and thinks he knows what it’s all about. Check out this video from behind the scenes on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

