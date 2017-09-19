The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Rickey Smiley’s Not Buying Kyrie Irving’s Explanation For Getting Traded [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 23 hours ago
Kyrie Irving surprised NBA fans when he requested to be traded away from the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the team’s star LeBron James. He did so without giving any kind of heads up to his teammate, and in recent interviews he has nonchalantly shrugged off the idea that that could be an issue at all.

His interview with Stephen A. Smith on ESPN was no different, in which he denied any beef between himself and LeBron, and even seemed to dismiss the validity of such a notion. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page news on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos