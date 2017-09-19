The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
“Rickey Smiley For Real” Cast Looks Back At Favorite Episodes From Season 4 [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 21 hours ago
Tonight, the season 4 finale of “Rickey Smiley For Real” premieres on TVOne. Rickey Smiley shares a bit of what viewers can expect to see tonight, why it’ll probably be a tear jerker. In celebration of another incredible season completed, Rickey, Da Brat, Headkrack and Gary With Da Tea all shared their favorite episodes from this season! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos