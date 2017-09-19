Why Anika Noni Rose & Cicely Tyson Were The Best Part Of The Emmys [EXCLUSIVE]

The 2017 Emmys were actually a fantastic occasion for diversity and black achievement. There were tons of amazing moments for blackness, like Donald Glover winning two Emmys for “Atlanta,” and Dave Chappelle‘s hilarious jokes before presenting the award to him. But perhaps the most beautiful moment of the night was when Anika Noni Rose and Cicely Tyson came onstage to present an award. Check out this exclusive clip to hear Jeff Johnson explain more in 3 Things You Should Know on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Anika Noni Rose On Staying Sane While Playing Dark Roles [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Anika Noni Rose On Finding Time For Vacation Between Acting Jobs [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED:Anika Noni Rose On Why Her “Everything, Everything” Character Isn’t The Bad Guy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Red Carpet Rundown: The 2017 Emmy Awards
31 photos Launch gallery
1. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
1 of 31
2. Viola Davis and Julius Tennon
2 of 31
3. Lakeith Stanfield
3 of 31
4. Leslie Jones
4 of 31
5. Issa Rae
5 of 31
6. Tracee Ellis Ross
6 of 31
7. Donald Glover
7 of 31
8. Simone Smith and LL Cool J
8 of 31
9. Zoe Kravitz
9 of 31
10. Samira Wiley
10 of 31
11. Thandie Newton
11 of 31
12. Sonequa Martin-Green
12 of 31
13. Priyanka Chopra
13 of 31
14. Gina Rodriguez
14 of 31
15. Rashida Jones
15 of 31
16. Regina King
16 of 31
17. Uzo Aduba
17 of 31
18. Marsai Martin
18 of 31
19. Yara Shahidi
19 of 31
20. RuPaul
20 of 31
21. Ron Cephas Jones
21 of 31
22. Laverne Cox
22 of 31
23. Susan Kelechi Watson
23 of 31
24. Jessica Biel
24 of 31
25. Tessa Thompson
25 of 31
26. Yvette Nicole Brown
26 of 31
27. Padma Lakshmi
27 of 31
28. Anthony Anderson and Alvina Stewart
28 of 31
29. Anika Noni Rose
29 of 31
30. Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe
30 of 31
31. The Cast Of “Stranger Things”: Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin
31 of 31