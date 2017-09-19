Why Anika Noni Rose & Cicely Tyson Were The Best Part Of The Emmys [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

The 2017 Emmys were actually a fantastic occasion for diversity and black achievement. There were tons of amazing moments for blackness, like Donald Glover winning two Emmys for “Atlanta,” and Dave Chappelle‘s hilarious jokes before presenting the award to him. But perhaps the most beautiful moment of the night was when Anika Noni Rose and Cicely Tyson came onstage to present an award. Check out this exclusive clip to hear Jeff Johnson explain more in 3 Things You Should Know on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

