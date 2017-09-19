Why It’s Not Really True That Migos Originated Their Signature Flow [EXCLUSIVE]

After Migos‘ album, “Culture,” was a success, the anticipation is mounting for the followup album, “Culture II.” In a recent interview, the trio was asked about the upcoming project, and which they promised is a “masterpiece.” In that same interview, they also claimed that the flow they have become known for was something entirely originated by them.
Our resident hip-hop expert Headkrack, however, says that isn’t quite true- and he’s got receipts to prove it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
