Will Eniko Parrish & Kevin Hart Stay Together & Work It Out? [EXCLUSIVE]

Kevin Hart seems to find himself caught in the midst of scandal. An extortionist has allegedly brought to light incriminating footage and photos of him with other women. Kevin took to social media to apologize publicly to his wife and children, but folks were wondering whether Eniko, who is pregnant with their first child, would really acceptance his apology.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

