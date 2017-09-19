The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Black Tony Says His Mom Whooped Him In Front Of The Whole Trap [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 18 hours ago
Leave a comment


Black Tony says Rickey Smiley got him in a trouble with his mom when he told her that Black Tony doesn’t come to work and makes all his money on the trap. He says his mom and his aunt came and shut the trap down, and not only that- she beat his behind in front of everybody there! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why Black Tony Had His Mom Come For Rickey Smiley [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Tries To Stay Strong When He Finds Out Gucci Mane’s Album Is Pushed Back [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Threatens To Kill Gary With Da Tea Over Gucci Mane’s Wedding Invitation [EXCLUSIVE]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (09/9-09/14)

16 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (09/9-09/14)

Continue reading Black Tony Says His Mom Whooped Him In Front Of The Whole Trap [EXCLUSIVE]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (09/9-09/14)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And…
 21 hours ago
09.19.17
Pharrell Williams Had A Message For Certain White…
 21 hours ago
09.19.17
Five Ways to Style Natural Hair
 1 day ago
09.20.17
Kyrie Irving Didn’t Give LeBron James’ ‘Feelings’ A…
 2 days ago
09.19.17
Watch: R. Kelly Accuser Opens Up About Training…
 2 days ago
09.19.17
There’s More To The Story On Charlie Murphy…
 2 days ago
09.19.17
Cincinnati - Looking back
Emotional Testimony in Downtown Cincinnati Crash
 2 days ago
09.18.17
22 Hot Pictures Of Jada Pinkett Smith
 2 days ago
09.18.17
JAY-Z Dedicates “The Story Of O.J.” To Colin…
 4 days ago
09.17.17
Here’s How Iggy Azalea Went From Potential Star…
 5 days ago
09.17.17
Floyd Mayweather Says ‘Real Men’ Use P*ssy-Grabbing Language
 5 days ago
09.17.17
Watch: Cardi B Opens Up About Offset, Rumored…
 5 days ago
09.17.17
Wendy Williams Uses Tiny To Clap Back At…
 5 days ago
09.17.17
Money Talks: Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Reach…
 5 days ago
09.17.17
Photos