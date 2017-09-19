Pelosi Slammed For Trump DACA Negotiations: ‘Liar,’ ‘Leave Office’

Scores of pro-immigration activists interrupted Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi during a news conference Monday in San Francisco, NBC News reports. The activists condemned the longtime leader for negotiating with Donald Trump about the fate of undocumented immigrants. The proposal would “preserve the Dream Act while increasing border security,” the television news outlet reports. Protesters want an extensive reform of current immigration laws, not just promised security for those who are currently covered by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program.

RELATED: Trump Ending DACA Affects Black Undocumented Immigrants, Too

"You're a liar!:" 'Dreamers' confront Pelosi over negotiations with Trump over DACA https://t.co/vng0UfBFUD pic.twitter.com/GjohsVfCvu — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) September 18, 2017

During the press conference, a protester shouted, “Where were you when we asked [you] to defend our parents,“ according to Further interruptions ensued. While Pelosi, California Democratic Representatives Barbara Lee and Jared Huffman tried to speak over a chorus of activists screaming, “All 11 million,” the estimated number of undocumented immigrants who would be affected by Trump’s threat to end DACA and build a more restrictive wall between Mexico and parts of America that used to be Mexico.

“What I interpret from what you are saying [is] that you do not want us to proceed with the DREAM Act because it is not comprehensive immigration reform. We all are fighting for comprehensive immigration reform,”Pelosi said to protesters, writes the news outlet. Her assurance wasn’t enough for the protesters, who yelled, “You’re a liar!” before Pelosi left the stage.

Last week, Pelosi and New York Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer announced a proposed agreement with the Trump to protect the estimated 800,000 so-called Dreamers targeted by Trump’s draconian proposal. After an outcry from his base, Trump has given mixed messages about the deal.

SOURCE: NBC News, The Washington Post

SEE ALSO:

FBI Will Not Investigate Kenneka Jenkins’ Freezer Death

‘Listen:’ Marvin Sapp & R. Kelly’s Gospel Song Does More Harm Than Good

Trump Ending DACA Affects Black Undocumented Immigrants, Too

Mexican President Cancels Meeting With Trump Amid Border Wall Tensions