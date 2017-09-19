Sanaa Lathan either doesn’t age or she’s figured out a way to age backwards. We’re gonna guess the ladder. Here’s 15 photos that prove Sanaa Lathan ages backwards.
15 photos Launch gallery
1. A fresh-faced Sanaa Lathan was Hollywood’s go-to girl in the early ’90s.Source:Getty 1 of 15
2. During that time, she made friends with other A-list Black beauties.Source:Getty 2 of 15
3. In the late ’90s, Sanaa dated her ‘Love & Basketball’ co-star Omar Epps. Super handsome couple!Source:Getty 3 of 15
4. Although her fashion screams early 2000s, her face is timeless.Source:Getty 4 of 15
5. The natural makeup look gave Sanaa the glow of a teenager while in her early 30s.Source:Getty 5 of 15
6. Here’s Sanaa back in 2003 with another gorgeous, ageless star: Tracee Ellis Ross.Source:Getty 6 of 15
7. You can’t sit with them.Source:Getty 7 of 15
8. Kim Kardashian’s style may give away the time the photo was taken (2006), but Sanaa still looks the same as she did a decade ago.Source:Getty 8 of 15
9. What a time to be alive! Here’s Sanaa in ’06 with her talented and equally gorgeous friend Taraji P. Henson.Source:Getty 9 of 15
10. 40-what?Source:Getty 10 of 15
11. Fine wine.Source:Getty 11 of 15
12. She looks flyer than girls half her age in this photo from 2014.Source:Getty 12 of 15
13. She just keeps getting better.Source:Getty 13 of 15
14. Not. One. Flaw.Source:Getty 14 of 15
15. Clearly, Sanaa Lathan has found the fountain of youth.Source:Getty 15 of 15
