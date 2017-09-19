Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Stop! Blue Ivy Allegedly Has Her Own Butler

Which already puts her ahead of the game.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - June 6, 2016

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty

Blue Ivy is living the good life, according to theJasmineBRAND.com, and we’re not just talking about being the blessed daughter of two major superstars. Homegirl allegedly has her own butler.

Yup, there’s talk that Jay-Z and Beyoncé‘s first born has someone to manage her five-year-old shenanigans. “They have a guy who waits on Blue morning, noon and night, coordinating healthy meals and snacks for her whether she’s at home or on a playdate,” one source said. “She already has a live-in nanny, but Bey and Jay want her to focus on quality time with Blue. They like having an army of staffers.”

According to the source, Blue’s butler keeps the young one occupied and feeling special, despite changes around the house. “Hiring a butler is their way of making Blue feel important while they’re busy with work and the new babies,” said the source. “Bey didn’t want Blue to feel neglected.”

And she shan’t be!

We imagine whoever looks after Blue will get paid a pretty penny for their services. Now we just have one question. Is Jay and Bey still hiring?

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And…
 21 hours ago
09.19.17
Pharrell Williams Had A Message For Certain White…
 21 hours ago
09.19.17
Five Ways to Style Natural Hair
 1 day ago
09.20.17
Kyrie Irving Didn’t Give LeBron James’ ‘Feelings’ A…
 2 days ago
09.19.17
Watch: R. Kelly Accuser Opens Up About Training…
 2 days ago
09.19.17
There’s More To The Story On Charlie Murphy…
 2 days ago
09.19.17
Cincinnati - Looking back
Emotional Testimony in Downtown Cincinnati Crash
 2 days ago
09.18.17
22 Hot Pictures Of Jada Pinkett Smith
 2 days ago
09.18.17
JAY-Z Dedicates “The Story Of O.J.” To Colin…
 4 days ago
09.17.17
Here’s How Iggy Azalea Went From Potential Star…
 5 days ago
09.17.17
Floyd Mayweather Says ‘Real Men’ Use P*ssy-Grabbing Language
 5 days ago
09.17.17
Watch: Cardi B Opens Up About Offset, Rumored…
 5 days ago
09.17.17
Wendy Williams Uses Tiny To Clap Back At…
 5 days ago
09.17.17
Money Talks: Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Reach…
 5 days ago
09.17.17
Photos