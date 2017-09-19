Feature Story
‘Straight Outta Compton’ Star O’Shea Jackson Jr. Might Be A New Dad

The evidence is on Instagram.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Ice Cube might be a proud grandfather right about now. His son O’Shea Jackson Jr. is dating Jackie Garcia, according to BET, and Jackie announced the birth of her new baby on social media. Her new daughter’s name? Jordan Reign Jackson.

Jordan Reign Jackson. You ma girl. You ma baby. You ma everything mama. #mycub ✨🐺

Baby J

It can’t be coincidence that the new baby girl has the same last name as one Straight Outta Compton star. O’Shea and Jackie were reportedly dating for quite a while until O’Shea’s rep released a statement saying he was single despite rumors he was booed up. The statement was released after O’Shea was accused of making offensive remarks about Black women back in 2015.

 

O’Shea has yet to speak up on Jackie’s baby posts. We’ll keep you updated if a new family is brewing and if O’Shea proudly claims himself as the father.

