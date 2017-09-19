The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Donald Glover Thanks Trump In His Emmy Acceptance Speech [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Donald Glover, formerly known as rapper Childish Gambino, made history at the Emmy Awards over the weekend, when his show, “Atlanta” took home two awards. The first, for Best Director of a Comedy Series, has never gone home with a black director before- until now. The second award was for Outstanding Lead Actor.

Earlier this year, when Donald Glover won the Golden Globe for “Atlanta,” he famously shouted out Migos for making Bad & Boujee, subsequently catapulting that song into a second, nationwide stretch of popularity. He didn’t disappoint with the highlights in his Emmys speech either, even shouting out Donald Trump for contributing to his win. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Red Carpet Rundown: The 2017 Emmy Awards

Red Carpet Rundown: The 2017 Emmy Awards

Red Carpet Rundown: The 2017 Emmy Awards

From Issa Rae to Sterling K. Brown, the stars are out in full effect.

