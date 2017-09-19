Music
Tiny Gets Hugged Up With T.I. Backstage At Hip Hop Honors

Their relationship is over, but it was all love when T.I. ran into Tiny.

Posted 17 hours ago
Tameka “Tiny” Harris and her ex-love T.I. gave each other a warm welcome at VH1’s Hip Hop Honors this weekend.

T.I. and Tiny went through a pretty nasty split earlier this year, and we all had a frontrow seat to their breakup for the series finale of The Family Hustle. He felt like being married held him back, and she was tired of all his alleged infidelity.

Since then, however, T.I. wished her a happy 7th anniversary and they were spotted leaving a club in Atlanta. T.I. has also countersued her over their divorced. Whatever their differences, the pair seemed pretty happy to see one another at the BET Hip Hop Honors. When they ran into each other on the red carpet they gave each other a quick squeeze.

From video of their encounter it looks like their moment was brief before Tiny was led away by her handlers.

The King and his Queen!!

A post shared by Xscape (@officialxscape) on

They must have crossed paths again because cameras captured them together a second time, and they looked even cozier than the first time.

Positive vibes only! Picture reposted from @momentsofmonica

A post shared by Xscape (@officialxscape) on

Photos